After winning three of their last four games, the Knox Central Lady Panthers tallied another big win over the third-ranked team in the region, Whitley County, 63-61 at home on Tuesday night. The Lady Colonels came into the game with a 14-7 record, while the Lady Panthers bolstered a 9-4 record prior to the game. With the win, Knox Central improved to 10-4 overall, posting an 8-2 record in region play, with a 3-0 mark inside the 51st district.
The Lady Panthers were led in scoring by Zoey Liford with 18 points. She was followed by Presley Partin with 15 points. Caylan Mills, Brianna Gallagher, and Jaylynn Fain added nine points each. Timberly Fredrick added three points.
The Lady Panthers struck fast against the Lady Colonels, scoring 19 points in the opening period, behind a trio of three-pointers, while limiting Whitley County to 11 points. Both teams’ offenses began to sputter prior to halftime as Knox Central held the Lady Colonels to just seven points to take a 30-19 lead into the halftime intermission.
The teams mirrored one another in the third period, with the Lady Panthers taking a slight scoring edge, 12-11 to lead 42-30 headed into the final frame of the game. Both teams had their best offensive performance of the game in the closing minutes, as Whitley County began a feverous comeback, tallying 31 points in the fourth quarter. Knox Central scored 21 points, which was just enough to secure a slim 63-61 victory.
With the Lady Panthers struggling with turnovers in the last few games, coach Jamie Sowders was pleased with his team’s ball security, highlighting Whitley County’s ability to pressure teams with intense defense.
“I’m very pleased with the amount of turnovers we had in the first half tonight,” he said. “Usually we have around 10 or 11 by halftime, but tonight we only had five. Whitley County is a team that has the capability to speed you up and disrupt you defensively.”
While Sowders believes his team has the capability to be even more explosive on the offensive end, he was pleased with the amount of balance from his team against the Lady Colonels.
“I’m pleased with our balance offensively,” he said. “I still think that we can do better. I think one of these games here soon, we are going to open up, and we will see what our offense can really do. We didn’t shoot well from the three line, and that’s something we will have to do better with. But, overall, I’m proud of the way we played, and glad we were able to secure it in those final seconds.”
