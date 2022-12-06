The Knox Central Lady Panthers are off and running for the ‘22-’23 season, downing Harlan County and Harlan in back-to-back games to begin the season 2-0. Knox Central downed the Lady Black Bears 81-60 in an offensive explosion December 1, and followed the performance up with a 74-52 victory over the Harlan Lady Green Dragons in their home opener Monday night.
The Lady Panthers’ offense exploded in their season opener against Harlan County. Timberly Fredrick sank two shots from long range as Halle Collins dominated the interior in the first quarter, adding six points, to give Knox Central an 18-8 advantage at the first buzzer.
Ella Karst tried to help Harlan County battle back in the second stanza, scoring eight points. Teammate Taytum Griffin connected on two shots from deep to cut the Lady Bears’ deficit to single digits at the half.
Fredrick continued to torch the nets as play resumed in the third, connecting on two more three-pointers. Eighth grade guard McKenzie Hensley scored seven points while Collins added five to extend the Lady Panthers’ lead to 63-39 with time dwindling. Karst continued to try to keep her team competitive, adding nine points in the final frame, Collins continued to attack, spearheading an 81-60 season-opening victory for the Lady Panthers.
Collins led Knox Central with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. She was followed in scoring by three other Lady Panthers with double digits. Frederick added 15 points, followed by Hensley with 13 points, Emily Mills with 10 points, Hannah Melton with nine points, Reagan Jones with six points, and Jaylynn Fain with two points to round out scoring.
Knox Central continued its dominance over schools from Harlan County with a 74-52 victory over Harlan Independent Monday night. The game was tight for the first half, but the Lady Panthers ended up pulling away with a potent third quarter offensive performance, allowing them to secure their second straight victory and improve to 2-0 on the season.
Knox Central and Harlan both struggled offensively in the first quarter, leaving the Lady Panthers with a slim 37-31 lead at the half. However, the Knox Central defense tightened up in the third quarter, allowing only two buckets from the Lady Dragons. The Lady Panthers dominated both sides of the court in the second half to post a 74-52 victory.
For the second straight game, Collins led the team in scoring with 23 points in the winning effort. Also for the second straight game, she was followed by both Fredrick and Mills with 13 points each. Knox Central also saw four players post double figure scoring for the second straight time as Fain turned in a 10 point performance.
