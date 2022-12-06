Knox Central Girls
Mountain Advocate Media

The Knox Central Lady Panthers are off and running for the ‘22-’23 season, downing Harlan County and Harlan in back-to-back games to begin the season 2-0. Knox Central downed the Lady Black Bears 81-60 in an offensive explosion December 1, and followed the performance up with a 74-52 victory over the Harlan Lady Green Dragons in their home opener Monday night.

The Lady Panthers’ offense exploded in their season opener against Harlan County. Timberly Fredrick sank two shots from long range as Halle Collins dominated the interior in the first quarter, adding six points, to give Knox Central an 18-8 advantage at the first buzzer.

Recommended for you