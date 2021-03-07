One day after falling to the Jackson County Lady Generals, the Knox Central Lady Panthers bounced back with a high-quality win on the road against the Harlan County Lady Bears on Friday, 56-55.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Presley Partin with 24 points. She was followed by Zoey Liford with nine points, Caylan Mills and Brianna Gallagher with eight points each, Timberly Fredrick with three points, and Natalie Fisher and Isabella Frost with two points each.
Knox Central jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead before the Lady Bears were able to battle back to within two points at halftime, with the Lady Panthers Panthers holding a slight 30-28 lead at intermission. The game remained close, all the way down to the wire. In the end, Knox Central was able to secure a one-point victory with ball security and free throws.
Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders was pleased with a hard fought win on the road, but contended that his offense could still improve.
"We jumped out to a 14-0 lead and took our foot off the gas," he said. "Our offense can do better. We didn't shoot well from the outside again, and that's something that we need to improve on. We have seen flashes of our offense being great, and I really think we can be, if we can get everything going at once."
Harlan County's Ella Karst led all scorers with 31 points. Sowders was very complimentary of Karst and the Lady Bears.
"They [Harlan County] never quit," he said. "We had them down early, and they battled back in no time. Karst had over 30 points on us, she just played a great game. They're a great team and are well coached. This is a good win for us."
Sowders drew back to how pleased he was with the win. Since he has been the head coach at Knox Central, this is the first time he and his team have won on the road at Harlan County.
"We had some hurtful turnovers near the end," he said. "But we did just enough to come out with a win. In my time here as the head coach, we've never won on the road there. This is a good win for us at an important part of the year. You want to go into these tournaments with momentum. I'm proud of our girls. They never quit fighting."
