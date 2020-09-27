The Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team traveled to Bell County on Saturday to take on the Lady Cats. With seven different players scoring, and allowing no goals, the Lady Panthers came away with a decisive 12-0 victory to extend their winning streak to three straight games.
Emma Callihan led the way for Knox Central with three goals and one assist. She was followed by Taylor Payne with three goals, Madison Payne with two goals and two assists, Makenzi Hopper with one goal and two assists, Lucy Jackson with one goal and one assist, Ivy Partin with one goal, Caylan Mills with one goal, and Emily Grubb with two assists.
Head coach Corey Bauer stated that she is pleased with how her team is performing lately, and would like to see them keep their energy level high for the remainder of the season.
I’m thrilled with how the girls are doing,” she said. “These girls have overcome a lot this season, and have set big goals. I can’t wait to see them accomplish those goals. They have to keep the high intensity and drive up.”
With the victory, the Lady Panthers moved to 4-3 on the season. They will face-off against the Whitley County Lady Colonels on September 29 on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.