The Knox Central Panthers claimed runner-up in the 50th district championship after defeating the Bell County Lady Cats 10-0 on October 12, then falling to the Middlesboro Lady Jackets in the championship game on October 15, 3-2 in a shootout. Lucy Jackson, Taylor Payne, and Kenzie Hopper were named to the all-tournament team.
Against Bell County, the Lady Panthers were led by Ivy Partin with four goals. She was followed by Emily Grubb with two goals. Makenzi Hopper, Caylan Mills, Taylor Payne and Madison Payne added one goal each. Haylee Gambrel added an assist. Against the Lady Jackets, Knox Central was led by Caylan Mills and Ivy Partin, who added one goal each. Lexi Olmstead had 10 saves through the tournament while only allowing two goals.
Knox Central coach Corey Bauer was disappointed with the loss against the Lady Jackets, and talked about moving forward into the regional tournament. She also stated that she was concerned with the attrition of her team heading into the regional tournament.
“It was a hard loss,” she said. “I wish the outcome was in our favor, but they played with no subs. Our team has to fix the little mistakes and move on, because we have the regional tournament next week. We have strong individual players, and our defense is strong for the most part. I’m worried about injuries and low numbers of players for the game. I think we can hold our own in the region, but we will need to be as healthy as we can be. We have strong shots and a great attack.”
The Lady Panthers square off against the North Laurel Lady Jags on October 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.