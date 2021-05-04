Just as coach Bethany Hensley stated earlier in the season, the Knox Central Lady Panthers have begun to take form midway through the season. With a 13-0 win over Williamsburg on April 30, the Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to five games.
Throughout that span, Knox Central is allowing only 2.2 runs-per-game, while averaging a whopping 10 runs each outing.
Against the Lady Yellow Jackets, Knox Central pitcher Amber Partin was one hit away from a perfect game, pitching all six innings, allowing only one hit, with 15 strikeouts.
Mara Wilson led the Lady Panthers on offense with three hits, three RBI, and three stolen bases. She was followed by Morgan Bright, Partin, Caitlyn Jackson, and Abi Beller with two hits each. Jackson drove in four runs, with Partin and Beller driving in one apiece. Jayme Swafford, Aubrey Jones, Presley Partin, and Makayla Hinkle tallied one hit each, with Swafford and P. Partin driving in two runs each.
The Lady Panthers were slated to take on the Lynn Camp Wildcats in a rematch of one of the most highly contested games of the season; a 10-9 decision that went to Knox Central on April 15.
