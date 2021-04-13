The Knox Central Lady Panthers tallied their first win of the season over the weekend, as they routed the Paris Lady Hounds 16-2 in five innings.
Amber Partin pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and three runs, with two walks and three strikeouts. On the sticks, she drove in four runs, second most on the team against Paris. Morgan Bright led Knox Central in RBI with six. Jayme Swafford added two RBI. Caitlyn Jackson, Mara Wilson, Presley Partin, and MaKayla Hinkle added one RBI each.
Following the blowout win, Knox Central coach Bethany Hensley praised her teams batting, as well as their defense.
"We played our best we have played this season on Thursday night," she said. "It put a fire in our team on Friday. Our bats were hot leading throughout the line-up with Amber and Morgan bringing in a total of 10 RBI. I have to tip my hat to Amber on the mound for battling through an injury that she had accrued. She pitched very well for us, and our defense is playing well behind her."
