Since a 7-1 loss to the Thomas Walker Lady Pioneers on March 18, the Knox Central Lady Panthers softball team has torn through four straight opponents. Demolishing Bell County 15-5, coming back in dramatic fashion against North Laurel 13-12, fighting off Jackson County 7-5, and burning through Williamsburg 11-1 on Monday, the Lady Panthers now bolster their longest winning streak of the young season.
The Lady Panthers took the lead late in the game in a 13-12 comeback victory over North Laurel on March 22. The game was tied at 12 with Knox Central batting in the bottom of the sixth when Abi Beller singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
North Laurel scored seven runs in the second inning, but the Lady Panthers still managed to pull out the victory. The big inning for North Laurel came from singles by McClue and Sizemore, a walk by Root, a sacrifice fly by Parman, and an error on a ball put in play by Fields.
Beller was the winning pitcher for Knox Central, surrendering 12 runs on seven hits over seven innings. Root took the loss for North Laurel. The hurler lasted six innings, allowing 18 hits and 13 runs while striking out three.
The Lady Panthers tallied a staggering 18 hits on the day. Maddie Jones, Beller, Jayme Swafford, Mara Wilson, and Caitlyn Jackson all managed multiple hits for Knox Central. Jones went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Panthers in hits. Wilson led Knox Central with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with nine stolen bases.
Keeping in rhythm, Beller was the winning pitcher and got out to a seven-run lead in the fourth inning and held on for a 7-5 victory over Jackson County on March 24. The Lady Generals scored five runs in the failed comeback. Jackson County scored three runs in the sixth inning, but Knox Central still managed to pull out the victory.
The Lady Panthers got things started in the first inning when Presley Partin singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Knox Central scored three runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Panthers’ offense in the inning came from a single by Partin and a groundout by Abi Beller.
Beller led Knox Central to victory on the rubber, lasting seven innings, allowing five hits and five runs while striking out four. Williams took the loss for Jackson County, surrendering seven runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out four.
Knox Central launched two home runs on the day. Beller went deep in the third inning. Partin had a homer in the third inning.
Knox Central had eight hits in the game. Partin and Caitlyn Jackson each collected multiple hits for the Lady Panthers. Partin went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Knox Central in hits.
The Lady Panthers continued their winning ways as they defeated Williamsburg 11-1 on Monday, thanks to a timely six runs in a big third inning. Knox Central batters contributing to the big inning included Morgan Bright, Caitlyn Jackson, Mara Wilson, and Abi Beller, all knocking in runs in the inning.
The Lady Panthers got things moving in the first inning, when Allie Wilson threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate for Knox Central. The Lady Panthers put up six runs in the third inning. Bright, Jackson, Wilson, and Beller each had RBIs in the frame.
Beller was credited with the victory for Knox Central, allowing one run on three hits over five innings, striking out seven. Wilson took the loss for Williamsburg, going four and a third innings, allowing 11 runs on 12 hits and striking out three.
Knox Central racked up 12 hits in the game. Maddie Jones, Beller, Bright, and Timberly Frederick all managed multiple hits for the Lady Panthers. Frederick, Bright, Beller, and Jones all had two hits to lead Knox Central. Knox Central tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Wilson led the way with three.
