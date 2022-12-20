The Knox Central Lady Panthers have been on an absolute tear this season. Through seven games, Knox Central is scoring an average of 70 points, while limiting their opponents to an average of 47 points-per-game, rolling to an undefeated 7-0 record so far on the season.
Of their wins this season, there was no bigger victory than the Lady Panthers’ win over the South Laurel Lady Cardinals last Thursday, 55-53 in a thrilling match. The victory snaps a four game losing streak against South Laurel that dates back to 2017.
The Lady Cardinals were the first team this season to hold Halle Collins to less than 10 rebounds, however, they didn’t keep her out of the scoring column as she led the Lady Panthers with 20 points. She tallied seven rebounds as well. She was followed in scoring by Timberly Fredrick and McKenzie Hensley with 10 points apiece, Emily Mills with seven points, Hannah Melton and Reagan Jones with four points each to round out scoring.
Knox Central followed the signature performance against South Laurel with an absolutely dominating performance against Paul Lawrence Dunbar, limiting Lady Bulldogs to just 17 points in a 51 point rout, 68-17.
Halle Collins got back to tallying double-doubles, totaling 23 points and 10 rebounds. It marks her sixth double-double through seven games. McKenzie Hensley followed with 10 points, Timberly Fredrick chipped in eight points, Aubrey Jones and Hannah Melton added six points each, Kelsie Smith tallied five points, Zoey Hamilton and Reagan Jones totaled four points each, and Emily Mills added two points to round out scoring for the Lady Panthers.
