Lady Panthers

The Knox Central Lady Panthers have been on an absolute tear this season. Through seven games, Knox Central is scoring an average of 70 points, while limiting their opponents to an average of 47 points-per-game, rolling to an undefeated 7-0 record so far on the season.

Of their wins this season, there was no bigger victory than the Lady Panthers’ win over the South Laurel Lady Cardinals last Thursday, 55-53 in a thrilling match. The victory snaps a four game losing streak against South Laurel that dates back to 2017.

