The Knox Central Lady Panthers soccer team is coming off of a disappointing 5-12-1 season, and are hoping to turn their record around in the 2020 season. With veteran leadership, head coach Corey Bauer thinks they are in good shape to do so.
“I’ve got five seniors this season,” she said. “I like how well they lead the team, both on and off the field. We’ve got some wonderful girls on the team, and every one of them work hard. We are thankful to even be getting to have a season this year with the pandemic going on. It’s been an emotional roller coaster not knowing from one day to the next whether or not we would even be allowed to play. So, we are just thankful to even have a season. I think that we are on the right track. We’ve been working hard and improving seemingly every day.”
“The mentality of the team is to practice and play like this is their last game,” she added. “With the nature of everything going on, you never know if it will be. We’ve actually scheduled our senior night for the first home game of the season, just in case we aren’t able to get deeper into the year. These girls have worked hard and we are happy that they will get to have their senior year on the field.”
The Lady Panthers open up the 2020 season on the road against the Middlesboro Lady Jackets. The last time these two met, Middlesboro tallied a close 2-1 victory in a shootout in the first round of the district tournament.
