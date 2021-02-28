Fresh off of a narrow 54-52 Friday night win over Berea on the road, the Knox Central Lady Panthers dropped their second regular season matchup against the current regionally second-place Bell County Lady Cats at home on Saturday. Bell County also claimed their first matchup 69-63.
The Lady Panthers were in control after one period, leading 12-11. However, the Lady Cats stormed back to take a 31-26 lead, which they held at the half.
Bell County came out third in the strong, mirroring their second quarter performance behind a stingy full-court press. After outscoring the Lady Panthers 20-12 in the third, the Lady Cats took a 51-38 lead into the final frame. Knox Central outscored Bell County 14-12 in the final period, but it wasn't enough as the Lady Cats secured an 11-point victory, 63-52.
Brianna Gallagher led Knox Central with 28 points and 10 rebounds. She was followed by Zoey Liford with eight points, Caylan Mills with seven points, Timberly Fredrick with four points, Presley Partin with three points, and Natalie Fisher with two points.
Bell County coach David Teague stated that he is proud of how his team has played this season, and that they continue to try to improve ahead of the district and regional tournaments.
"We've been playing well the last little bit," said Teague. "We've had a pretty good year up to this point. We just keep trying to find ways to get better at this point in the season. Right now, it's about fine-tuning those little details; the things you want to clean up ahead of the tournament. Rebounding, free throws, and things like that are what you want to clean up. This is a good win for us on the road against a very good team. We kind of got smacked in the mouth on Thursday night a little bit, so it feels good for us to answer with a win against a great team."
Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders drew attention to the Bell County defense, highlighting their ability to force his team into multiple turnovers.
"We had 13 turnovers, with a lot of them being unforced," he said. "They did a great job of speeding us up and disrupting us with their pressure. I credit coach Teague and his team. They did a good job of taking us out of our element. We just have to take care of the ball better than that."
With an imbalanced scoring attack against the Lady Cats, Sowders highlighted the need for balance on offense.
"Brianna was our main offense tonight," he said. "There's nothing wrong with that, she's done it before, and will do it again, but we need to have more balance. We need our guards to be more involved, whether its at the free throw line, perimeter, or whatever. This week isn't going to be any easier. This might be the toughest stretch of our schedule. We need everyone playing at their best right now. Hats off to Bell County and coach Teague. I've got a lot of respect for him and that program."
