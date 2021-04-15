The Knox Central Lady Panthers' softball team is beginning to take midseason form, tallying two wins in as many games. After downing Harlan County 11-1 on Tuesday, Knox Central notched their second win this week with a 10-9 win over the Lynn Camp Lady Cats.
The game was knotted at one run each by the end of the second inning. The Lady Cats had a big offensive surge in the second inning, tallying five runs. The Lady Panthers drew back to within striking distance with a four-run fourth inning.
Each team saw three runners cross home plate in the fifth inning, leaving the score in Lynn Camp's favor, 9-8. Each team failed to score a run in the sixth inning. The Lady Panthers added two runs in the final inning, securing a 10-9 win, defending their home field.
Knox Central tallied 11 hits on the day, with five different batters recording multiple hits. Morgan Bright led the Lady Panthers with two hits, including a three-run shot over the left-center wall. She was followed by Mara Wilson with two hits and one RBI, Jayme Swafford with an RBI, and Aubrey Jones with an RBI.
Lynn Camp tallied 13 hits, led by Gabby Carollo with two hits and two RBI. She was followed by Madyson Roberts and Katie Miller with two hits and one RBI apiece, Jorja Carnes with three hits, and Alissa Crumpler with one hit and one RBI.
Amber Partin got the start from the mound for the Lady Panthers, and the win, pitching all seven innings, allowing 11 hits, nine runs, eight earned, with one walk and 10 strikeouts. Madyson Roberts got the start and recorded the loss for the Lady Cats, pitching six innings, allowing 11 hits, 10 runs, eight earned, two walks, five strikeouts, and one homer.
