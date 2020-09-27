After opening the season 1-3, the Lady Panthers volleyball team has now notched back-to-back wins to bring their record back to .500. Knox Central downed Pineville 3-0 in three straight sets 25-14, 25-14, and 25-3.
Reaghan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 13 kills, one block, three assists, eight digs, and two aces. She was followed by Maddison Jones with seven kills, 15 assists, three digs, and 10 aces. Abby Phipps added 10 digs and an ace. Katie Broughton added two kills and seven digs. Isabella Frost added two kills, three blocks and two digs. Abbie Abner added eight kills, one dig and eight aces. Loretta Mills added two kills, two blocks, two digs, and two aces. Makayla Grubb added one kill.
Knox Central coach Barbara Gregory stated that she believes her team was more cohesive than in games prior, and their technique was more sound against the Lady Lions.
“We clicked with each other,” she said. “We did our bump, set, spikes, we utilized our talking, we opened our bodies to the ball, and we are moving quicker and it shows. We had a lot of aces in the game, and the girls deserve that, because they are hitting the ball hard and well.”
She also added that her team is “climbing a ladder” this season, and with each step up, they hope not to take any steps back.
“I think we will get better as the year goes,” she said. “It’s like we are climbing a ladder, and with every step up, we try not to take any steps back. That’s our goal. They’re working very hard. We have nine girls that we play consistently. They’re all encouraging each other and helping each other in every way. I enjoy coaching a team that has no ‘I’ in ‘team’. They are very receptive of both of us coaches, and they are doing a great job of getting better every week. I’m very proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.