The Barbourville Lady Tigers got off to a hot start against the visiting Cordia Lady Lions on Saturday and never looked back, cruising to a 57-11 victory. Following a disappointing 3-19 season in 2020, the win shows a lot of promise for Barbourville moving into the coming season.
Brianna Gallagher led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. She was followed by Dani Jordan with 10 points, Aimee Woolum with nine points, Cheyenne Sizemore with eight points, Laura Smith and Angel Love with three points each, Abby Gray, Maggie Gibson, and Allison Love with two points apiece.
Assistant coach Amy Shields was coaching the team in place of head coach Scott Broughton for the scrimmage. Following the game, she highlighted the positive growth of the team.
“We’re trying to get to the point where we are playing with maximum effort on every single play,” she said. “There were a few trips in the first half that I wasn’t too pleased with. I had to pull a few players out, because we were standing around. As the game continued, I noticed that players began to give more effort, and by the end of the game, we contested every shot. We’re trying to get to where we understand that every play is important.”
She also highlighted how close the team was to season-form.
“We took a good step today,” added Shields. “Our starting point guard wasn’t with us in this one, which had us playing some players outside of their normal positions, which actually seemed to work to our benefit in this one. We’re getting some crucial work in, and you never know when you may need a player to come in if another one gets in foul trouble, so it was a great learning experience for us. We’ve still got a lot to work on, and our defense needs to improve a bit, but overall, the effort was there, the rebounding was there, and when we add our extra piece back to the line-up, I think we will be really close to season-form.”
