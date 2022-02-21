If you were to go back in time one year and tell a Barbourville Lady Tigers' basketball fan that their team would be competing for a district championship the following year, with a guaranteed regional tournament berth, they would have called you crazy. After winning only three games last season, not many people gave the Lady Tigers a chance this season.
Barbourville silenced the doubters on Monday night, defeating the Pineville Lady Lions 51-47 in a hard fought game at Knox Central in the first round of the district tournament. With the win, the Lady Tigers advance to the district championship game to take on the tournament-hosting Knox Central Lady Panthers for the 51st district crown.
The two teams battled throughout the first half, and remained knotted-up at 24-24 at halftime. The second half wasn't much different as the two teams traded buckets, with neither able to separate from the other. With the score tied at 47-47 with under a minute remaining, Barbourville connected on a coast-to-coast layup from Danni Jordan giving the Lady Tigers a 49-47 lead. Sarah Smith stepped to the charity stripe with her team leading by two points, and iced the game away, connecting on both free throws, giving the game its final score, 51-47.
Following the game, Barbourville coach Scott Broughton was beaming with pride as his team celebrated their victory.
"I can't tell you how proud I am of these girls," he said with a wide smile. "They have scratched and fought, and it's paying off for them. We won three games last year, and now we're playing for a district championship. We also have a guaranteed spot in the region tournament now too, which is crazy when I think back to this time last season. The turnaround this team has made has been remarkable."
Although Broughton is proud of his team for the advancing to the championship game, he also doesn't want the team to be satisfied with simply making an appearance. He also highlighted the steep task ahead of his team in facing the tournament-hosting Lady Panthers.
"Pineville has a great team," he added. "Coach Green does a great job with that team, and they are going to be dangerous in the very near future. To win against a good team like that means a lot to us. We respect Pineville greatly. We don't want to be satisfied with just making the championship game. We want to win. We know that Knox Central is a very very tough team, and they are very very well coached. We are going to come out and give our all, just like we have all season, and we will see what happens."
Barbourville was led in scoring by Brianna Gallagher with 20 points. She was followed by Sarah Smith with 19 points, Aimee Woolum with five points, Danni Jordan with four points, Aubrey Woolum with three points, and Lauren Smith with two points.
The Lady Tigers will square-off against the Knox Central Lady Panthers on Thursday at Knox Central in the district championship game.
