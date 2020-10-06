The Barbourville Lady Tigers notched their fifth win of the season, against the Middlesboro Lady Yellow Jackets, on October 2 in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-18, and 25-14. The win comes just days after the Lady Tigers’ matchup against McCreary Central was canceled due to COVID-19.
Lexi Woolum led Barbourville with seven kills, one block, 10 assists, 10 digs and one ace. Kailey Napier followed with 11 kills, eight digs, and four aces. Tessa Hillard added one kill, one assist, five digs, and three aces. April Roark pitched in three kills, seven assists, eight digs, and two aces. Allysha Davenport added one assist, four digs, and two aces. Aubrey Woolum contributed four kills, one assist, and seven digs. Sydney Jones added four digs and five aces. Morgan Logan added one kill. Lauren Smith added three kills and two digs. Peyton Brown added four digs.
Barbourville coach Rachel Andrews highlighted that her team had a light week, only playing two games as opposed to the usual four, allowing them to get some extra practice in and pull out a win against Middlesboro.
“It was a great all around win,” she said. “The girls played well-rounded volleyball against Middlesboro. We only had two games this week, where we normally have four, so we got in some extra practice time and it really paid off. I saw them really take the things we worked on in practice, and use them to score points. We have a tough week next week and I am excited to see how they compete.”
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on October 5 against in-county rival Knox Central. First serve is set for 5:30 at Barbourville Independent.
