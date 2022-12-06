Following a thrilling 60-59 buzzer-beating season-opening victory, the Barbourville Lady Tigers suffered their first loss of the season, a 66-29 decision, against the Harlan County Lady Black Bears on Monday. The Lady Black Bears scored enough points in the first half to have won the game, scoring 47 points while limiting the Lady Tigers to just 18 first half points.
The Lady Bears were on cruise control in the second half, outscoring Barbourville 19-11 in the back end of the game to secure a decisive victory. Ella Karst continued to lead Harlan County, leading the team in scoring with 16 points. She was followed by Taytum Griffin with 14 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.