The Barbourville Lady Tigers volleyball team has had a rough stretch the past few seasons. With a losing streak dating back to October 18, 2016, head coach Rachel Andrews stated prior to the season that her team was prepared to “shock” fans this season. In just the first game of the young season, the Lady Tigers have already started to deliver on that promise.
Barbourville defeated Harlan County 3-2 in five sets on Monday night, snapping a almost four-year-long losing streak.
The Lady Tigers were led by Alexis Woolum with 16 kills, 16 assists, 21 digs and 11 aces. She was followed by April Roark with nine kills, seven assists, eight digs, and eight aces. Kailey Napier added six kills, one block, eight digs and eight aces. Aubrey Woolum chipped in four kills, five digs, and two aces. Lauren Smith added two kills and one dig. Sydney Jones added five digs. Tessa Hillard had four kills and 12 digs. Allysha Davenport added six digs.
“The goosebumps on my arms for game point, and the tears, definitely described that first win,” said Barbourville coach Rachel Andrews. “I was so proud of all the girls, they really came together and they wanted to change the way people see Barbourville volleyball, and they did.”
Andrews believed that the win provided not only momentum, but allowed the team to learn on-the-go, which they will be able to apply in subsequent games.
“The girls now have a taste of winning and they are hungry to get more,” she said. “We learned a ton last night. With it being our first game, the girls picked up on so many aspects without me even telling them. I think they are going to take everything they learned and use it to push themselves to win even more.”
Although the Lady Tigers got the proverbial “monkey off their back,” Andrews knows that there is still work to be done.
“This is a huge stepping stone for Barbourville volleyball,” she said. “Last year, I had seven girls on my team, this year I have 21. The interest is already starting to peak, so I can only imagine what this will do for girls volleyball at Barbourville in the coming years.”
“I always tell the girls that the most important point in volleyball is the next one. So even though we did win this game, it doesn’t mean that we can stop pushing now. It only means that we need to work harder everyday to get better and more consistent.”
The Lady Tigers fell to the Bell County Lady Cats the following night on the road 0-3 in three sets to move to 1-1 on the season. They square off against the Harlan Lady Dragons on September 10 at home.
