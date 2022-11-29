BIS
The Barbourville Lady Tigers got the season started right Tuesday, tallying a season-opening victory in a barn burner against the McCreary Central Lady Raiders. Newly minted head coach Amy Shields tallied her first win as the team’s head coach in her very first game coached.

From early on, you could get the feel that this game was going to go down-to-the-wire. The Lady Raiders took the opening advantage, outsourcing the Lady Tigers 10-7 in the opening frame. Kennedy Creekmore erupted for eight points for McCreary Central, with teammate Corinne Trammell adding a bucket. A triad of Barbourville players found their way into the scoring column early. Sarah Smith tallied three points in the opening frame to lead the team, with teammates Lauren Smith and Layla Brock adding one bucket each to aid the effort.

