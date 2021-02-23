The third and fourth place teams in the 51st district met in their final regular season district game as the Barbourville Lady Tigers played host to the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats. The two 51st district foes battled wire-to-wire with the Lady Wildcats emerging victorious 49-42, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Abby Mabe with 16 points. She was followed by Jorja Carnes with 12 points, Alyssa Mounce and Natalie Fanella with seven points each, Alissa Crumpler with four points, Alexis Lowe with two points, and Lindsey Cox with one point.
Barbourville was led in scoring by Sarah Smith with 20 points. She was followed by Abby Gray with 10 points, Aimee Woolum with nine points, and Aubrey Woolum with three points.
Lynn Camp came out swinging, jumping out to a six point lead early-on. The Lady Tigers started to battle back, and drew the score to within one possession at 9-7 after the first quarter. The Lady Cats jumped out to a 10-point lead behind an 8-0 run. Barbourville answered with a 7-3 run, pulling back to within six points, as Lynn Camp carried the 20-14 lead into the locker room at the half.
As play resumed in the third period, the Lady Tigers’ offense again spurned another quick four-point run, pulling back to within two points at 20-18. Barbourville’s offense continued to keep them in the game, out-scoring Lynn Camp 12-11 in the third to trail 31-26 heading into the final frame. Both team’s offenses had their best quarter of the game in the final period. Lynn Camp narrowly out-scored Barbourville 18-16 with some clutch free throws down the stretch, securing a seven point victory in their final regular season district contest.
Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendirx stated that his team didn’t play a very good, or a very clean game, yet, was proud that his team was able to do everything they needed to in the end. As his wife and assistant coach, Nikki Hendrix highlighted, his team also didn’t turn the ball over much, which allowed them to maintain their lead in the final minutes.
“We showed a lot of gumption tonight,” said Darrell. “We really didn’t play a very good game. We missed a lot of shots, we didn’t block-out, and we didn’t rebound very well. But at the end of the day, they did exactly everything they needed to do to win, and that’s all you can ask for. This is a district game, our last of the regular season, we’re on the road, and we got the win. However it works out, you’ve got to be happy.”
“We handled the ball very well toward the end of the game as well,” said Nikki. “They took care of the ball and didn’t turn it over, which allowed them to be in the position to close the game out on free throws.” “We missed a ton of shots around the basket,” added Darrell. “I had to explain to them at halftime what the square on the backboard is for,” he said with a laugh. “It got a little better in the second half, but still wasn’t great. But, we got the win, and that’s all that matters. I’m proud of how hard they fought.”
Barbourville coach Scott Broughton continued to draw attention to the amount of growth his team has had throughout the season. He also noted that when he spoke to his team following the game, he highlighted how good it felt to compete.
“I think we keep getting better every game,” he said. “I know I say that a lot, but from where we started the season until now is night-and-day. I was talking to the girls after the game, and I asked them, ‘doesn’t it feel good to compete with a good team?’ and they all agreed that being competitive night-in and night-out is nothing to hang your head about. Of course they’re upset about the loss, they’re competitors. That’s what you like to see following a loss. They’re not happy with losing.”
“I think that team beat us by 30-something earlier in the season,” he said. “This was a seven points game. I think it’s a sign of things to come. You never know when something is just going to click, and they’ll be totally different. Playing together consistently will do that. They’re showing growth and competitiveness, and as long as they keep doing that, that’s all I ask. They work hard, and I’m very proud of all of them.”
