As the sixth highest scoring team in the region, the Lady Wildcats of Lynn Camp haven’t been accustomed to struggling offensively. Only one time this season have they scored less than 30 points; a 29 points performance against Jackson County in mid-January. The Corbin Lady Redhounds defeated Lynn Camp 61-30 at Lynn Camp on Tuesday night.
With the victory, the Lady Hounds improved to 13-8 on the season. With the loss, the Lady Wildcats moved to 9-14, with a 2-11 mark in the region, and a 2-3 record against 51st district competition.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Alissa Crumpler with 13 points. She was followed by Abby Mabe with seven points, Natalie Fanella with four points, Lindsey Cox with three points, Alyssa Mounce with two points, and Jorja Carnes with one point.
Corbin rattled off 34 first half points, while limiting the Lady Cats to only 18 points. The second half was much of the same, as Lynn Camp was limited to just 12 points, while the Lady Hounds posted a 27 point performance to secure a decisive 31-point victory on the road.
Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix liked the way his team played defense in the first half, but contended that their offense just couldn’t get shots to fall.
“I liked the way we played defense in the first half,” he said. “We just couldn’t get our shots to fall. We got in a little bit of foul trouble early on, and I made the choice to keep Abby (Mabe) out there, and she ended up picking up a third foul, so I had to sit her most of the second quarter. Natalie (Fanella) also got in a bit of foul trouble early.”
“We have size, and shooters too,” he said. “We just couldn’t get anything to fall. It was one of those nights where you try everything you can think of to get the inside-out game working, but we just couldn’t capitalize when we needed to make shots.”
As he has stated all season long, his team continues to improve, and he can’t fault their effort.
“I’m very proud of these girls,” he said. “Every single game, they give everything they’ve got. It doesn’t matter if we are leading or trailing by 30 points, they are going 110% the entire time, and giving me everything they have. I am very proud of how hard they work, and how hard they fight every single game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.