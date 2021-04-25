Following two substantial wins over Harlan and Pineville by a combine score of 28-1, the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats stumbled in a barn burner with the Model Lady Pats, 14-12.
Model jumped out to a 5-2 lead after the opening frame before the Lady Cats knotted things up at 5-5 by the end of the second inning. After holding the Lady Pats scoreless for two straight innings, Lynn Camp took a 7-5 lead in the top of the fourth. Model drove in three runs in the bottom fourth inning to take an 8-7 lead.
The Lady Cats struggled on the sticks in the fifth and sixth innings, and were unable to drive in a single runner. Model took advantage of the lack of offense, and built their lead to 14-7 by the top of the seven inning. Unwilling to go down without a fight, the Lady Cats battled fervently, adding five runs in the final frame. However, it wasn't enough, as the Lady Pats held off Lynn Camp, and secured a slim 14-12 victory.
The Lady Cats featured two pitchers during the game, beginning with Madyson Roberts, who pitched five innings with 12 hits and 12 runs with one walk and three strikeouts, while allowing two homers. Halle Mills was brought in to close, pitching the final inning, allowing two hits and two runs, with two walks and one strikeout.
Lynn Camp tallied 12 runs on eight hits with eight RBI. Julia Shepherd, Jorja Carnes, Gabby Carollo, and Roberts drove in each of the Lady Cats' runs with one hit and two RBI apiece.
Lynn Camp will be back in action on Monday against the South Laurel Lady Cardinals at home.
