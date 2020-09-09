September 15, 2015 was the last time the Lynn Camp Lady Cats defeated the Knox Central Lady Panthers in volleyball. However, that changed on Tuesday night as the Lady Cats topped the Lady Panthers in the thrilling five set match, 3-2.
Knox Central won the first two sets, 25-22 and 26-24 respectively. However, Lynn Camp roared back, winning the next three sets 25-15, 25-17, and 15-8 in the final set to win the match.
“It’s hard to put this win into words,” said Lynn Camp coach Lauren Petrey. “It’s been years in the making. We went through a few seasons where we couldn’t win a single set, so now being able to compete and win against Knox Central in five sets, I’m happy for our girls. It’s always been a goal of ours to compete with Knox Central; they’re a great team year in and year out. For the girls to be able to pull this game out, and to see the look on their faces, I can’t put into words how happy I am for them.”
Petrey says that the team has its eye set on the district crown, just as they do every year, and feel capable of achieving that.
“Every year we set our eyes on the district and beyond,” she said. “This team’s attitude is exactly what you want as a coach. They’re extremely cohesive; they don’t fight with each other at all, they all work together all the time, and they all have the same goal in mind: winning games. With that attitude and cohesiveness, the sky's the limit for these girls. I love this team.”
Although the Lady Cats achieved one of their primary goals early in the season, they don’t plan on slowing down.
“We won 11 games last year,” said Petrey. “Every day we just focus on being a little bit better. If you’re one percent better than you were the day before, you’re going to end up being pretty good. We just want to get better and better and achieve what we’ve set out to do: win games.”
The Lady Panthers move to 0-1 on the season with the loss, but will look to get back on their feet against Pineville at home on September 10. The Lady Wildcats moved to 1-0 on the season with the victory, and will look to continue their winning ways against Jellico (Tenn.) at home on September 10.
