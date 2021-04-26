Pixabay track

The Knox Central track and field teams took to Leslie County for the Leslie Open on April 22. Also participating in the meet was Barbourville track and field athlete Michael Smith.   

GIRLS 100 METER DASH FINALS

14.18 - Emily Grubb, 4th place.

14.31 - Jaylynn Fain, 5th place

14.38 - Natalie Fisher, 7th place

14.58 - Layla Brock, 10th place

15.47 - Macy Whitehead, 14th place

15.50 - Hailey Patterson, 15th place.

GIRLS 200 METER DASH FINALS 

32.72 - Amya Bledsoe, 8th place

34.07 - Sydney Hurst,10th place

GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS 

1:14.09 - Jaylynn Fain, 4th place

1:22.10 - Sydney Hurst, 6th place

1:31.57 - Tori Wilson, 7th place

GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS 

3:05.61 - Isabella Frost, 5th place

4:06.36 - Tori Wilson, 8th place 

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES FINALS 

20.91 - Layla Brock, 1st place

20.92 - Anna Carey, 2nd place

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES FINALS 

59.97 - Natalie Fisher, 2nd place

1:00.35 - Anna Carey, 3rd place

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS 

58.37 - Relay Team, 2nd place

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS 

2:09.76 - Relay Team, 3rd place

GIRLS HIGH JUMP FINALS 

4-4 - Isabella Frost, 1st place

4-0 - Emily Grubb, 5th place

GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS 

13-3 - Jaylynn Fain, 1st place

11-9 - Layla Brock, 4th place

11-8 - Suzannah Huff, 5th place

11-6.5 - Ivy Partin, 6th place

GIRLS DISCUS FINALS

56-4.5 - Summer Edmonson, 5th place

51-2 - Cadance Spencer, 6th place

GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS 

27-5.5 - Kristina Carew, 3rd place

25-8 - Haylee Gambrel, 4th place

22-4.5 - Summer Edmonson, 7th place

21-3 - Morgan Hubbard, 11th place

18-5 -  Marissa Roberts, 15th place

BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS 

11.78 - Brenton Willoughby, 6th place

12.36 - Jacob Smith, 12th place

12.54 - Steve Partin, 14th place

BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS

24.60 - Tim Jones, 4th place

26.48 - Jacob Smith, 9th place

BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS

59.53 - Devon Butcher, 5th place

BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS 

2:30.30 - Chandler Mills, 3rd place

2:31.55 - Tucker Brown, 4th place

2:47.23 - Kooper Prichard, 9th place

3:20.67 - Dustin Hubbard, 13th place

BOYS 1600 METER RUN FiNALS

5:25.70 - Michael Smith (Barbourville), 3rd place

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES FINALS 

20.94 - Logan Lambom, 2nd place

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS 

48.93 - Relay Team, 2nd place

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS 

1:41.18 - Relay Team, 1st place

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS 

4:18.61 - Relay Team, 1st place

BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS 

5-8 - Cory Hibbard, 1st place

5-6 - Michael Smith (Barbourville), 2nd place

5-6 - Devon Butcher, 3rd place

BOYS LONG JUMP FINALS 

16-5 -  Steven Reed, 4th place

13-8.5 - Brenton Willoughby, 13th place

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP FINALS 

34-9.5 - Travis Hensley, 1st place

BOYS POLE VAULT FINALS 

12-0 - Logan Lambo, 1st place

BOYS DISCUS FINALS 

66-2 - Travis Hensley, 10th place

65-8 - Hunter Messer, 11th place

54-2 - Ethan Mills, 15th place

38-5.5 - Landon Wallace, 17th place

BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS

32-2.5 - Hunter Messer, 5th place

30-1.5 - Travis Hensley, 9th place

29-2 - Ethan Mills, 11th place

26-6.5 - Landon Wallace, 16th place

