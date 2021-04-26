The Knox Central track and field teams took to Leslie County for the Leslie Open on April 22. Also participating in the meet was Barbourville track and field athlete Michael Smith.
GIRLS 100 METER DASH FINALS
14.18 - Emily Grubb, 4th place.
14.31 - Jaylynn Fain, 5th place
14.38 - Natalie Fisher, 7th place
14.58 - Layla Brock, 10th place
15.47 - Macy Whitehead, 14th place
15.50 - Hailey Patterson, 15th place.
GIRLS 200 METER DASH FINALS
32.72 - Amya Bledsoe, 8th place
34.07 - Sydney Hurst,10th place
GIRLS 400 METER DASH FINALS
1:14.09 - Jaylynn Fain, 4th place
1:22.10 - Sydney Hurst, 6th place
1:31.57 - Tori Wilson, 7th place
GIRLS 800 METER RUN FINALS
3:05.61 - Isabella Frost, 5th place
4:06.36 - Tori Wilson, 8th place
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES FINALS
20.91 - Layla Brock, 1st place
20.92 - Anna Carey, 2nd place
GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES FINALS
59.97 - Natalie Fisher, 2nd place
1:00.35 - Anna Carey, 3rd place
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS
58.37 - Relay Team, 2nd place
GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS
2:09.76 - Relay Team, 3rd place
GIRLS HIGH JUMP FINALS
4-4 - Isabella Frost, 1st place
4-0 - Emily Grubb, 5th place
GIRLS LONG JUMP FINALS
13-3 - Jaylynn Fain, 1st place
11-9 - Layla Brock, 4th place
11-8 - Suzannah Huff, 5th place
11-6.5 - Ivy Partin, 6th place
GIRLS DISCUS FINALS
56-4.5 - Summer Edmonson, 5th place
51-2 - Cadance Spencer, 6th place
GIRLS SHOT PUT FINALS
27-5.5 - Kristina Carew, 3rd place
25-8 - Haylee Gambrel, 4th place
22-4.5 - Summer Edmonson, 7th place
21-3 - Morgan Hubbard, 11th place
18-5 - Marissa Roberts, 15th place
BOYS 100 METER DASH FINALS
11.78 - Brenton Willoughby, 6th place
12.36 - Jacob Smith, 12th place
12.54 - Steve Partin, 14th place
BOYS 200 METER DASH FINALS
24.60 - Tim Jones, 4th place
26.48 - Jacob Smith, 9th place
BOYS 400 METER DASH FINALS
59.53 - Devon Butcher, 5th place
BOYS 800 METER RUN FINALS
2:30.30 - Chandler Mills, 3rd place
2:31.55 - Tucker Brown, 4th place
2:47.23 - Kooper Prichard, 9th place
3:20.67 - Dustin Hubbard, 13th place
BOYS 1600 METER RUN FiNALS
5:25.70 - Michael Smith (Barbourville), 3rd place
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES FINALS
20.94 - Logan Lambom, 2nd place
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY FINALS
48.93 - Relay Team, 2nd place
BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY FINALS
1:41.18 - Relay Team, 1st place
BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY FINALS
4:18.61 - Relay Team, 1st place
BOYS HIGH JUMP FINALS
5-8 - Cory Hibbard, 1st place
5-6 - Michael Smith (Barbourville), 2nd place
5-6 - Devon Butcher, 3rd place
BOYS LONG JUMP FINALS
16-5 - Steven Reed, 4th place
13-8.5 - Brenton Willoughby, 13th place
BOYS TRIPLE JUMP FINALS
34-9.5 - Travis Hensley, 1st place
BOYS POLE VAULT FINALS
12-0 - Logan Lambo, 1st place
BOYS DISCUS FINALS
66-2 - Travis Hensley, 10th place
65-8 - Hunter Messer, 11th place
54-2 - Ethan Mills, 15th place
38-5.5 - Landon Wallace, 17th place
BOYS SHOT PUT FINALS
32-2.5 - Hunter Messer, 5th place
30-1.5 - Travis Hensley, 9th place
29-2 - Ethan Mills, 11th place
26-6.5 - Landon Wallace, 16th place
