With a nip in the air, and a raucous crowd on hand, the stage was set for the Knox Central Panthers and Lincoln County Patriots on Friday night. With the two teams set to square-off in a couple of weeks in the KHSAA playoffs, the contest was an opportunity for the two teams to feel each other out and get a glimpse of what they'd be in for in the playoffs.
Lincoln County struck first with a long rushing touchdown in the first quarter to take an early 8-0 lead following a successful 2-point conversion. After a well-sustained drive down the field, Steve Partin connected with Gavin Chadwell for an 8-yard passing touchdown. Following a PAT from Ivy Partin, the Panthers trailed the Patriots by a single point, 8-7.
The Patriots responded with another touchdown and 2-point conversion, taking a 16-7 lead with 21.3 seconds remaining in the opening frame. Halfway through the second quarter, Know Central answered back with an 8-yard rushing touchdown from Brenton Willoughby, bringing the Panthers back to within striking distance at 16-13 with 6:23 remaining in the second quarter.
After holding the Patriots to minimal yardage offensively, Knox Central took their first lead of the night at 19-16 after a 16-yard passing touchdown from Partin to Chadwell; their second such connection of the night.
Receiving the kick-off in the second half, the Panthers suffered a setback after fumbling the ball, with the Patriots recovering the fumble. Lincoln County took advantage of the takeaway, scoring and regaining the lead, 22-19 with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.
In an attempt to build some cushion between themselves and the Panthers, the Patriots struck again, extending their lead to 29-19 early in the fourth quarter. However, unwilling to give up, Knox Central fought back, scoring on another passing touchdown from Partin to Chadwell, drawing the score back to 29-26 with over five minutes remaining in the game.
Unable to get anything going offensively for the remainder of the quarter, the Panthers were unable to overcome Lincoln County as the Patriots added another touchdown in the final seconds of the game, bringing the score to 36-26, which would be the final score.
"The last few weeks, we've played some solid football," said Knox Central coach Travis McDaniel. "We've had two really good weeks of practice, and that's shown in the games. District football is always going to be tough. This one was a slug-fest, and I felt like they just made a few more plays than we did. Lincoln County is a really good football team, and not to take anything away from them, but I think we've shown that we are a really good football team as well. We made plays when we needed to."
"We will go back to work and try to get a big win next week against Breathitt County, before we prepare to take on this same bunch at their place in a couple of weeks in the playoffs," McDaniel added. "The good thing is, we kind of know what to expect now. I'll be the first to say, I don't really like the current set-up of how you have to play your district in the playoffs. I think a lot of coaches across the state would say the exact same thing. We know them, and have some film on them now, but on the other hand, they have that on us as well. We're going to get back to work and tweak some things here and there. We have some ideas of what we can do, and what we can't do now. We will have a great game plan ready when we see them again. We are going to get back to work as a coaching staff, and get these guys ready to go up there and hopefully get a playoff win in a couple of weeks."
The Panthers will finish the regular season at home against Breathitt County next Friday, before traveling to Lincoln County, seeking revenge against the Patriots.
