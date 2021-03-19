The Pineville Lady Lions claimed their second consecutive 51st district championship after defeating the Knox Central Lady Panthers 42-38 at Barbourville Independent on Friday night.
Last season, Pineville defeated Knox Central by a single point, 48-47, to claim the district championship. This year was another game that went to the wire. The Lady Panthers took a commanding lead early-on, outscoring the Lady Lions 19-10. Beginning in the second quarter, the Knox Central offense began to stall, only totaling six points in the period. With 13 points of their own in the second quarter, Pineville drew back to within striking distance at 26-23.
As play resumed in the third period, the Lady Panthers' offense fell apart. The Lady Lions held Knox Central to a single bucket in the quarter. With Pineville outscoring Knox Central 9-2, they took a 32-28 lead into the final frame. The two teams added 10 points apiece in the final period, allowing the Lady Lions to secure a narrow 42-38 victory in the 51st district championship game.
Knox Central was led in scoring by Brianna Gallagher with 15 points. She was followed by Presley Partin and Zoey Liford with nine points each, Caylan Mills and Natalie Fisher with two points apiece, and Timberly Fredrick with one point.
Pineville was led in scoring by Raigain King with 20 points. She was followed by Virginia Hall with 10 points, Whitney Caldwell with seven points, Summer Partin with three points, and Abby Jackson with two points.
Following the game, Pineville coach Jamie Mills highlighted the importance of King and his team's inside game.
"Raigain was just a force inside tonight," he said. "I was very pleased with how well Virginia (Hall) played. She made some big buckets at important times. I've got a lot of respect for Jamie (Sowders) and Knox Central. They are a great team. We are very happy to win our second straight district championship. We are going to shift our focus to the regional tournament."
Knox Central coach Jamie Sowders drew attention to his team's lack of offense in the third quarter inevitably being their downfall.
"We scored two points in the third quarter," he said. "We came out shooting the ball well. Sometimes that's a curse disguised as a blessing. When those shots stop falling, it puts a lot of pressure on other areas of your offense. That's what happened to us. We just fell apart in the third period, and were unable to battle back and take the game over. We are going to focus on region now. We'll know who we are playing on Sunday, but we should be playing mid-week or later in the week next week. We've got plenty of time to adjust and prepare for our next opponent."
