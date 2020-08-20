Thursday morning, The KHSAA voted on whether or not to resume fall sports as scheduled beginning Monday, August 24. In July the board made the decision to push the start of practice back to August 24, with the resolution passing today. “Option one” passed by a vote of 13-5. Local coaches Fred Hoskins and Allen Harris, respectively of Knox Central and Lynn Camp, both admitted they are excited about the news.
“I’m excited,“ said Hoskins. “I know our players are excited also. They have been working hard in preparation of the season, and this is going to be a load off their minds. I’m glad we finally have a plan in place, with sit dates. As long as it passes through all of the proper channels and doesn’t change over the weekend, we get started Monday, and we couldn’t be more excited. We will open the season on September 11, versus Harlan County.”
Lynn camp coach, Alan Harris echoed a similar sentiment.
“We are all excited,“ said Harris. “I know these guys have been working their tails off, and they are sick of strictly conditioning. Barring anything coming down the pipeline this weekend, we will be getting started Monday. I am extremely pleased with the KHSAA’s decision to move forward, as planned, beginning Monday. We realize that anything can still happen, but we’ve been preparing for it as if we were going to play, so we are ecstatic about the board’s decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.