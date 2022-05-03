RAISING THE BAR:
Knox Central pole vaulter Logan Lambo set a new school record in the pole vault competition. At 13’6’’ Lambo is quite literally setting the bar high for his competition. As a recent signee to the University of the Cumberlands, Lambo’s abilities set him apart from his competitors.
On April 22 in a track meet in Harlan County, Lambo set a new record in his first jump of 13’1’’. Not to be outdone by himself, Lambo elected to raise the bar even higher, setting a new record on his second vault, with a height of 13’3’’. That wasn’t enough. In an effort to push himself to a new limit, Lambo vaulted higher than he had ever gone before – 13’6’’; a full three and a half feet higher than a standard basketball rim.
Lambo gained interest in the sport while watching his teammates in years prior. “A couple of my teammates jumped, and one day I thought to myself, ‘that looks like a lot of fun,’ so I went out and tried it, and I fell in love,” he said. “It’s such a free feeling launching yourself into the air and becoming weightless for a few moments.”
Lambo had no idea that he would be good at vaulting. “I didn’t know if I would be any good or not, so one day I just grabbed a pole and tried it, and it felt natural to me. It was so hard to learn.”
After breaking his own record, Lambo stated that he wants to continue to push himself. “I set the record, and then decided I could go higher. Once I did, I decided I could go higher than that. It’s all about pushing myself to be better and better each day.”
With the competitive nature of pole vaulting, Lambo had no idea that his talent and ability would lead him to college. “Knowing how competitive the sport is, I had no clue that I would be able to compete at a higher level. As the years went by, my eyes opened, and I knew I wanted to do it forever. My family has attended the University of the Cumberlands, and I feel so at home there. It’s the perfect fit for me. It feels like home. My family will be able to come to every meet.”
Without a strong pole vaulting presence in the area, Lambo credited a multitude of people with his development. “I wouldn’t have done half of what I’ve done without my friends, my family, and everyone around me pushing me to be better. They all believe in me, and it helps me believe in myself.”
As he continues to set and break records, Lambo remains ambitious in his abilities. “I can see myself jumping as high as 13’9’’ this year, or maybe even higher,” he said. “I’ve gotten so close to clearing 13 '9'’ a couple of times, and I think that if I clear that, I can go for 14-feet. That’s a very big goal, but I think I can do it.”
Lambo will compete in the regional tournament for a shot at competing in the state tournament. With a mark of 13’6’’, Lambo is three whole feet ahead of the second-best vaulter in the region, who has cleared a max of 10’6’’.
