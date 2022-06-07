Knox Central pole vaulter Logan Lambo set a new school record in the pole vault competition earlier this season. At 13’6’’, Lambo quite literally set the bar high for his competition. As a recent signee to the University of the Cumberlands, Lambo’s abilities set him apart from his competitors.
On April 22 in a track meet in Harlan County, Lambo set a new record in his first jump of 13’1’’. Not to be outdone by himself, Lambo elected to raise the bar even higher, setting a new record on his second vault, with a height of 13’3’’. That wasn’t enough. In an effort to push himself to a new limit, Lambo vaulted higher than he had ever gone before – 13’6’’; a full three and a half feet higher than a standard basketball rim.
Lambo competed in, and won, the regional tournament en route to an appearance in the state tournament. With a mark of 13’6’’, Lambo is three whole feet ahead of the second-best vaulter in the region, who has cleared a max of 10’6’’. However, there was one vaulter in the state to beat him at the state meet. Highlands’ Rilen Pinkston edged Lambo out by a mere three points, leaving Lambo in the runner-up position.
As a recent Knox Central Graduate, Lambo will take to the University of the Cumberlands this fall as he begins his career as a collegiate pole vaulter.
