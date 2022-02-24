The Lynn Camp Wildcats will be competing for a district championship on Friday against the Knox Central Panthers after defeating in-county rival Barbourville on Wednesday night, 64-50.
For the first time since the 2017-2018 season, the Barbourville Tigers will not advance to the district championship game or the regional tournament, breaking a three year streak.
To begin the game, neither team could separate from the other, with the score sitting at 18-17, in favor of the Tigers, after the first horn. The second quarter was the difference in the game. Lynn Camp outscored Barbourville 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 37-25 lead into the locker room at the half.
As play resumed in the third, the Tigers' offense regained their footing, playing on even terms with the Wildcats throughout the third period. However, with Lynn Camp outscoring Barbourville 14-13 in the third, they took a 51-38 lead into the final frame. Again, the two teams traded bucket-for-bucket, with the Wildcats taking a slim scoring advantage in the final period, 13-12, to secure a 64-50 victory, and clinch a berth in the 51st district championship game for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle with 24 points. He was followed by Gavin Allen, who added yet another double-double on the season, with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Maison Prater added 11 points, Duane Sparks chipped in seven points, and Landon White added two points to round out scoring for the Wildcats.
Barbourville was led by Matthew Warren with 19 points. He was followed by Ty Clark with 14 points, Travis Scott with nine points, Ethan Smith with five points, and Jordan Collins with three points to round out scoring for the Tigers.
Following his team's victory, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke stated that a huge weight was lifted off his team's shoulders, but they're not satisfied with simply making it to the championship -- they want to win.
"It feels good," he said. "It feels like we have the weight of the world off our shoulders. These guys have ended our season for the last three years, so it feels good to get over the hump. Credit to Barbourville for a hard-fought game. They've got a good team."
"We're not satisfied with simply making it to the championship," he said. "We are playing to win the game. We are ecstatic that we have a guaranteed region spot, but we can't look ahead. We have more important things to focus on right now, and that's winning the district. These guys set a goal before the season and wanted to make history. They've got a chance to make history on Friday night against Knox Central."
"We are just going to stay true to who we are," he finalized. "We have a few things we need to clean up on the defensive end, but I like who we are as a team. We've gotten away from that at points in the season, but when we play like we us, we can compete with anyone. We've been locked in since Saturday, and we have to stay locked-in."
Following his team's final game of the season, Barbourville coach Chris Taylor
"The difference in the game was in the second quarter," he said. "I thought we competed well. Other than the second quarter, every other quarter was separated by a single point. We just never really recovered from the second quarter."
"Lynn Camp is a very talented team," he added. "Gavin (Allen) does an incredible job on the interior. You've probably got two top-15 regional players there between him and Micah (Engle). Maison (Prater) can shoot it as good as anyone in the region, maybe even the state. They're just a very talented team."
"I'm not disappointed in our effort at all," he said. "We just couldn't get our shots to fall at important times in the game. Following the game, I told Jordan Collins that I've been coaching for a long time, and I've enjoyed coaching him as much as anyone I've ever coached. I can't say enough good things about him. He is a special kid. If everyone here strives to be like Jordan, they will be good at everything they do. He is a fantastic young man. I am very proud of him and have been blessed to coach him."
"Our other guys are a blast to be around," he finalized. "They're over-achievers, they work hard, and they're a very good bunch of kids. We aren't going to waste much time. Those guys that we have that aren't in baseball, we will be getting right back to work by hitting the weight room in a couple of weeks. We will be back."
