Football season is quickly approaching.
With that, student athletes around the state are putting on their pads and helmets as they prepare to hit the gridiron for the 2023 season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
The content you are attempting to view is for paid subscriber access only. Please log in, or purchase a subscription after creating a free account in order to continue reading.
Football season is quickly approaching.
With that, student athletes around the state are putting on their pads and helmets as they prepare to hit the gridiron for the 2023 season.
Both the Lynn Camp Wildcats and Knox Central Panthers join in on the action as they opened up their practice season at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday August 1.
Family and fans alike were able to join in on the action as they watched their schools kick off the year.
The Wildcats will open their regular season at home against Jellico (TN).
The Panther will kick things off at home against Whitley County.
Be sure to check in with the Mountain Advocate for all your high school football coverage in 2023.
Lynn Camp photo courtesy of the Lynn Camp Varsity Football Facebook page.
Knox Central photo: Cayden Wagner of CaydVisuals.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.