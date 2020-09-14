The Lynn Camp Wildcats and Barbourville Tigers took part in the Lynn Camp Invitational meet at Lynn Camp over the weekend. The meet was the first of the season for both teams.
Lynn Camp coach Marc Estep was very pleased with his team's performance in the meet.
"I'm pleased with how we did," he said. "I really like the team we have. We have a very strong men's team, which I expect to make a run for the region. I expect our girls team to qualify for state. We are strong on both sides, and I really love how hard these kids work. You never have to question their work ethic. As we get further into the season, I expect them to get even stronger."
In the elementary boys 1600-meter Lynn Camp's Clayton White took seventh place with a time of 6:43.02. He was followed by Connor and Christian Mabe in 10th and 22nd place respectively. Barbourville's Brock Jackson rounded out the field in 38th position.
In longer distance competitions, Caleb Williams finished the highest for Lynn Camp in the middle school boys 3000-meter run, finishing 12th with a time of 16:22.22. Ethan Blevins took the highest finish in the varsity boys 5000-meter run, finishing 14th with a time of 20:32.31. He was followed by teammate Brent Kerby in 16th position with a time of 21:00.05. Barbourville's Steve Smith took 22nd position with a time of 21:51.25. He was followed by Mike Smith in 49th. Lynn Camp also saw Derek Mosley, Logan Brock, Joseph Kerby, and Jaden Stewart finish 30th, 35th, 42nd and 45th respectively. The Wildcats finished the day in sixth place out of eight teams in overall team scores.
In women's events, the Lady Cats had a strong showing.
In the varsity women's 5000-meter event, Abby Mabe took 5th place with a time of 23:46.11. She was followed by Laren Partin in 18th, Arrabella Pennington in 25th, Alissa Crumpler in 27th, Catori Bunch in 37th, Halle Mills in 43rd, and Bella Blevins in 44th. One Barbourville Lady Tiger placed. Lillian Partin grabbed a 39th place finish for Barbourville with a time of 35:02.66. Lynn Camp finished fourth-out-of-six teams as a team.
Both teams will be back in action at the Middlesboro All Comers meet on September 22 in Middlesboro.
