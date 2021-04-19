Following a big win over the Harlan Lady Dragons on Friday, the Lynn Camp Lady Cats kept the bats hot and the field cold against the Pineville Lady Lions on Monday, as they steamrolled their way to a 10-1 victory.
The two teams struggled on the sticks early in the game, with the first run of the game being scored by Lynn Camp in the fifth inning. After one run scored, they began to gain momentum, propelling them to eight total runs in the fifth and sixth inning, while adding two runs in the final frame to secure a 10-1 victory; their eighth of the season.
Halle Mills got the start from the mound for the Lady Cats, pitching all seven innings, allowing three hits and one run, with two walks and thirteen strikeouts. She also led the team hitting with two hits and three RBI. She was followed by Liz Dozier with two RBI on one hit. Julia Shepherd and Madyson Roberts added one RBI on one hit apiece.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix was pleased to see her offense come alive in the tail-end of the game. She also praised her defense, who have allowed one run in two games.
"We were struggling on the sticks early in the game," she said. "I'm proud of the way we kept our heads up. It eventually paid off. We ended up having two big innings back to back, and gave ourselves some cushion. We really capitalized when we had runners in scoring position."
"Our defense played a great game," she added. "Halle (Mills) pitched a great game for us, and our defense backed her up extremely well. This was an overall team effort, and I'm happy with the way we played."
The Lady Cats will take to Scott County (Tenn.) for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.