GROWING PAINS:
It’s been a tough year for the Lynn Camp Wildcats under first year head coach Evan Lay. The Wildcats are in “rebuild” mode, and still trying to figure things out as they fell to 0-14 on Monday, falling to Bell County 15-0 in three innings.
Lynn Camp watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in the 15-0 loss. the Bobcats scored on a single by Burnett, an error, and an error in the first inning.
The Wildcats struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Bell County, giving up 15 runs.
The Bobcats got on the board in the first inning. Bell County scored one run when Burnett singled. One bright spot for the Wildcats was a single by Jason Lowe in the fourth inning.
Hoskins got the start for the Bobcats, lasting four innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out ten.
T.J. Mills led things off on the hill for Lynn Camp, lasting three innings, allowing eight hits and 15 runs while striking out three. Ethan Curry threw one-third of an inning out of the bullpen.
Lowe led the Wildcats with one hit in two at bats.
Bell County racked up eight hits on the day. Walters and McCune all managed multiple hits for the Bobcats.
