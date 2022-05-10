The struggles continued for the Lynn Camp Wildcats baseball team on Monday in a 14-1 loss, seeing the Wildcats fall to 0-18 on the season. The young Lynn Camp squad is looking to finish the season on a high-note after a regular season steeped with turmoil and disappointment.
STUMBLING OVER THE STARTING BLOCK:
Lynn Camp fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 14-1 loss to South Laurel on Monday. The Cardinals took the lead on a groundout in the first inning, and took control of the game from there.
The Wildcats struggled to contain the high-powered offense of South Laurel, giving up 14 runs. In the first inning, the Cardinals got their offense started. Tyler Curry grounded out, scoring two runs.
South Laurel scored six runs in the second inning. The big inning for the Cardinals came thanks to Harrison Byrd, a fielder's choice by Landry Collett, an error on a ball put in play by Hunter Bundy, and a double by Ayden Smith.
Ashton Garland led things off on the pitcher's mound for South Laurel, lasting four innings, allowing one run on zero hits and striking out nine.
TJ Mills was on the mound for Lynn Camp. Mills allowed five hits and 11 runs over four innings, striking out four. Jeremiah Dixon threw one inning in relief.
The Cardinals tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Maison Lewis led the way with two.
