The Lynn Camp Wildcats have amassed a record of 3-1 on the season, and earned a berth into the 13th Region All "A" Classic tournament championship game following an 11-3 win over the Pineville Mountain Lions in the semi-final of the 13th Region All "A" Classic tournament on Thursday at Lynn Camp.
The Wildcats' only loss this season came to the Mountain Lions on March 30, 20-8 in five innings.
Lynn Camp was led by Chance Wyatt with three RBI on two hits. He was followed by Spencer Gilbert with two runs, two hits, and two RBI, Luke Ledington with two runs, one hit, and two RBI, and Jake Cox with one run, one hit, and one RBI. Micah Engle, Duane Sparks, and Gavin Allen added one hit apiece. Ethan Blevins and Tyler Lewis added two hits each.
Following his team's win, Lynn Camp coach Rob Ledington stated that his team deserves to be there, and is proud of their bounce back effort against the only team they've fallen to this season.
"I thought we played a great game all around," he said. "We did well fielding, pitching, and hitting the ball. It was just an all-around solid performance from our guys. It's great to see them playing well this early in the season. Our guys deserve to be here. They've worked hard, and prepared hard. I don't know the last time our baseball team made the All "A" championship, or if it has ever been done, but our guys deserve to be here, and we're excited for the opportunity to compete for the All "A" Championship."
The Wildcats will square-off against the winner of the Middlesboro-Barbourville game, which is to be played on Friday afternoon in Middlesboro.
