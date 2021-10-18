The Lynn Camp Wildcats have struggled for the past two seasons. However, they refuse to give up, and seemingly get better as each week passes. The Wildcats fell to the visiting Harlan Green Dragons on Friday in a game that was more more competitive than the score indicates.
Although they fell 46-22, Lynn Camp battled Harlan toe-to-toe for the majority of the game before the Green Dragons were able to pull away in the second half, securing a 24-point victory.
Duane Sparks completed 6-of-15 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven carries for 78 yards and a touchdown rushing. Brody Lane totaled 34 yards on 21 carries, and scored one touchdown. Jacob Cox was on the receiving end of the Sparks touchdown pass, his lone catch, for a 15-yard score. Lane also led the Wildcats in tackling with 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss.
The Wildcats celebrated homecoming against the Green Dragons, with Chelsea Hendrickson being named Sophomore Princess, Brandi McKeehan being named Miss Sweetheart, Sidney Cook being named Maid of Honor, Abby Miller being named Homecoming Queen, Olivia Dozier being named Miss Congeniality, Shanna Lewis being named Junior Princess, and Abbi Boggs being named Freshman Princess.
