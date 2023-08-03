The Lynn Camp Varsity Cheer Team put on a strong showing, participating in a camp event with the Universal Cheer Association over the past weekend.
The UCA is a national cheerleading association.
The team won All First-Place in the event and had three participants named to the UCA All-American Team.
The team members named as All-Americans earn the opportunity to participate in special events through the organization all across the country and potentially world wide.
Three of the participants also received pins from the UCA’s Pin It Forward honor.
Pin It Forward is awarded to participants who staff members associated with the UCA recognize who demonstrate a quality that makes them stand out throughout the event.
