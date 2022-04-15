The Lynn Camp Lady Cats took home a victory over Jackson County Varsity Lady Generals on Friday, claiming the All “A” Championship. After defeating Middlesboro, 8-3, and Pineville, 8-4, The Lady Cats defeated the Jackson County Lady Generals 8-4 on Friday to secure the championship.
Jackson County got on the board in the first inning when Madison Belt doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Lynn Camp pulled away for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Jorja Carnes singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Katie Miller grounded out, scoring one run, Charity Steele doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run, and Alissa Crumpler grounded out, scoring one run.
Halle Mills was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cats. The righty went seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out nine.
Candice Williams took the loss for the Lady Generals. The bulldog allowed 12 hits and eight runs over six innings, striking out five and walking zero.
Lynn Camp saw the ball well, racking up 12 hits in the game. Miller, Steele, Gabby Carollo, Mills, and Livy Dozier all collected multiple hits for The Lady Cats. Dozier, Mills, Carollo, Steele, and Miller each collected two hits to lead Lynn Camp.
Justina Ruble went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Jackson County in hits. The Lady Generals tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Ruble led the way with two.
