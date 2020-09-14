The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are 13th Region All "A" champions. The Lady Cats put on an impressive performance in the tournament. Beginning with Red Bird, Lynn Camp defeated three opponents in succession. The Lady Cats only lost one set throughout the tournament.
They defeated Red Bird in the first game 2-0, Williamsburg in the second game 2-1, and Jackson County in the championship round 2-0. With all three wins, Lynn Camp improved to 5-0 on the season. This is the first time in school history that the Lady Cats have won the 13th Region All "A" tournament, and the first time they have qualified for the state tournament.
Head coach Lauren Petrey praised her teams cohesiveness and communication.
"It feels great to be 5-0, and to have won the All A." she said. "The girls have definitely earned it. They are a team that’s not going to go down without a fight, no matter how far down they are. The team chemistry is getting to where we as coaches want it to be, and communication is improving with each set."
With the Lady Cats on a roll, Petrey believes this team could set school records in the sport if current trends continue.
