After having a tough outing in the Arby's/KFC Classic tournament, the Lynn Camo Wildcats bounced back in emphatic fashion, winning the Chain Rock Classic Tournament at Pineville. Beginning with Floyd County on December 28, the Wildcats won three games in three days to claim the championship.
Against Floyd Central, Lynn Camp's offense couldn't be stopped as they tallied 70 points, while limiting the Jaguars to 59 points, and handing them only their third loss of the season.
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Micah Engle, who turned in another 30-point performance with 31 points. He was followed by Maison Prater with 17 points, Duane Sparks with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Gavin Allen with six points, and Nick Sanders with five points.
The Wildcats had no time for rest as they took on the Middlesboro Yellowjackets on the following day in the second round of the tournament. Lynn Camp defeated Middlesboro 54-42 to earn a spot in the championship game the following day.
Against the Yellowjackets, Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle, who tallied a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Maison Prater added 10 points, Duane Sparks added nine points, Gavin Allen added eight points and 10 rebounds, Landon White added four points, and Nick Sanders added three points.
After handling business against Floyd County and Middlesboro, the Wildcats set their sights on the tournament hosting Pineville Mountain Lions in the championship game. The two teams battled back-and-forth throughout the game's duration, with Lynn Camp emerging victorious 60-54.
The combination of Micah Engle and Gavin Allen was too much for Pineville, as Engle put up 24 points, with Allen tallying a triple-double of 21 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 blocks. Duane Sparks added eight points, Landon White added four points, and Maison Prater chipped in three points to round out scoring.
Pineville coach Brad Levy credited Lynn Camp's length and athleticism with being the decisive factor in the Wildcats' win.
"They're a very long, very athletic team," he said. "In the third and fourth quarters, they were getting easy baskets around the rim. Gavin Allen and Duane Sparks were really good on the inside. Micah Engle was hard to stop. He's very good. There are some small colleges that would be envious of how athletic and long their team is. Hats off to those guys, they are a very good team. I'm proud of how hard our team fought. We will see these guys again in a couple of weeks, and hopefully we can have a different result."
Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke hopes that the tournament win will parlay into the district tournament in a couple of months, which will also be held at Pineville.
"I hope this jumpstarts our guys," he said. "The district tournament is here (Pineville) this year, so we're going to have to come back here in a couple of months, and hopefully we play this well when we come back. Hopefully it's a sign of what we will get done when the time comes. Our guys persevered throughout the tournament. Three wins in three days says a lot about a team. I'm proud of our team, but we've still got a lot of basketball to play."
The Wildcats will take on the McCreary Central Raiders at home on Tuesday with tip-off slated for 7:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.