The Lynn Camp girls cross county team captured a regional title over the weekend, with the boys team taking a third place finish in a three-way tie-breaker. Lady Wildcat cross country sprinter Abby Mabe captured the individual championship, setting a school and personal record in the process.
Lynn Camp coach Marc Estep knew that each of his teams had the capability to win the region.
"I've got so much to say, and I really don't know if I can get it all out without rambling," he said. "I had a great feeling that our girls would have a chance to win it all, especially they way they had been running in the past two weeks as a group. This group of young ladies are a special group, on and off the course. They get along well, push each other and want the best for the team."
"Abby Mabe took the lead from the first step, and never looked back. She has worked harder than ever all year, and the results showed in the meet, as the closest girl to her was :53 seconds behind her. On top of winning, she broke her own school record at 20:01.51. Her supporting cast today was amazing and without them, there is no way this team wins."
Lauren Partin finished 6th, Lily Henize 7th, Arabella Pennington 10th, Madi Weymers 16th, Cambree Prewitt 36th and Bella Blevins 41st.
"The scary part for everyone else is that we don't lose anyone this year," Estep added. "We have three juniors, two freshman, and three 8th graders. To have four of them in the top ten and five in the top 15 is amazing, and is a testimony to how hard they have worked. This is our first regional championship in school history, and they did it in a big way. I really can't wait to see how they do at the state meet."
Along with the girls team taking the top spot in the region, the boys team took a third place finish, and will participate in the state meet as well.
"The boys race was a kick in the gut for me," said Estep. "Every one of them ran so so hard, and it breaks my heart that they missed out on a second place finish due to a tiebreaker. They have been shorthanded all year due to uncontrollable situations, but yet they worked hard and never gave up on each other. They have a lot to proud of individually, and as a team. I'm so proud of them and their effort."
Ethan Blevins finished 12th, Landon White 14th, Caleb Helton 15th, Jaden Stewart 21st and Clayton White 28th.
"I'm pretty sure Jaden and Clayton both had a personal best today, and the regional meet is a great place to do it," Estep added. "The bright spot for them is that they do qualify for the state meet as a team, for the fourth year in a row, and that in itself is a big deal. I look forward to watching them compete next week."
Estep went on to praise both teams, as well as their competition.
" I can't express how much I love these kids and the fact that they show up everyday to practice with a great attitude and a willingness to work hard." Estep said. "It has been a great year from day one. This sport is so demanding, the season is long, they endure long days, bad weather and a coach that isn't always easy to please. The fact that both programs are in the hunt each year in the region means we/they are doing something right.
"I'm so glad to be the coach of this program," he added. "I can't do it all. Brittany Weinheimer is the best assistant, and our parents are the best support system to this program; they are the best. I'm excited for the future of this program, and I hope that we can continue to be a respectable program in this region and the state."
"I also want to congratulate Williamsburg and Corbin on their wins," Estep said in finality. "Cross Country is very strong in this region/area, and I hope they all have a great race at the state meet."
