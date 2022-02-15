It was a historic night for the Lynn Camp Wildcats on Monday night. Playing host to the Clay County Tigers, the Wildcats had an opportunity to accomplish something that had never been done before in the history of their school – defeat Clay County. They did just that. By a score of 69-57, Lynn Camp up-ended the Tigers for the first time ever.
Lynn Camp came out strong, outscoring Clay County 17-12 in the first quarter. However, the Wildcats really began to pour it on in the second quarter. Lynn Camp played its best period of the game, on both offense and defense, during the second quarter. Limiting the Tigers to just seven points, the Wildcats torched the nets for 20 points to take a commanding 37-19 lead into the halftime intermission.
As play resumed in the third quarter, Clay County’s productivity improved dramatically, maintaining pace with Lynn Camp throughout the remainder of the game. Although the Tigers outscored the Wildcats 37-32 in the second half, behind their strong second quarter, Lynn Camp was able to post a 12-point victory, making program history.
Following the victory, Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke expressed his pride in his team, highlighting the history they made in the win.
“This is a great win for my guys,” siad Clarke. “They came out and played well. I really needed my younger group to close out the game stronger, but guys were locked-in. It's a big win for the school as this is the first time in school history Lynn Camp has beat Clay County. This is why these guys are to make history.”
The Wildcats were led in scoring by Micah Engle with 21 points. He was followed by Duane Sparks with 16 points, and Gavin Allen with 13 points. Each player also added eight rebounds. Nick Sanders added eight points, including a pair of second quarter three-pointers. Maison Prater added five points. Austin Mounce, Ashton Walters, and Landon White added two points each to round out scoring for Lynn Camp.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Hayden Harris with 20 points. He was followed by Brady Wolfe with nine points, Hayden Crocket with eight points, Elijah Bundy with five points, Tryson Wagers, Grayson Hooker, and Landon Dezarn added four points apiece, and Tate Rice added three points to round out scoring for Clay County.
With the win, Lynn Camp improved to 19-8 on the season. They will square-off against the Middlesboro Yellow Jackets Feb. 15 in Middlesboro, with tip-off slated for 6:00 PM.
Clay County wrapped up their regular season against the Wildcats and will now set its sights on district opposition.
