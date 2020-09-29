The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats honored their four seniors on Monday night. Julia Shepherd, Alexis Lowe, and Natalie Fanella were honored before the game. Senior Charity Justice was unable to attend, and will be honored at a later time.
Lynn Camp has only been defeated once this season, and kept that record intact Monday night, defeating Pineville in three straight sets, 25-12, 25-20, and 25-12.
The Lady Cats were led by Alexis Blankenship with 17 assists, five digs, six aces and six kills. She was followed by Shanna Lewis with 13 digs, four aces, two assists, and one kill. Scarlett Wilson added three kills, two digs, and three aces. Natalie Fanella tallied two kills, six digs, and five aces. Emily Martin pitched in two kills. Alyssa Mounce added three kills. Brandi McKeehan contributed one ace. Alexis Lowe added five kills and two blocks. Julia Shepherd tallied four kills, four assists, seven digs, and one ace. Mackenzie Owens added two digs. Bailey Brown added two digs and two aces.
Lynn Camp head coach Lauren Petrey highlighted how important her seniors have been to the Lady Cats' volleyball program, and how proud she was for her team to secure victory under emotional circumstances.
"I really liked seeing the girls come out focused to secure their spot in the district even with it being an emotional night," she said." I don't know if parents or fans saw it, but coming out of the locker room to do warm-ups, tears were flowing from our conversation in the locker room. I loved seeing the energy back in the team after rebounding from a loss. We're getting our footing back."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.