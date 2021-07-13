The dead period is now over, allowing for athletes across the state, and country, to get back to work in their respective sports. Lynn Camp held their elementary and middle school tryouts on Monday at Lynn Camp elementary school.
The super husband and wife due of Lynn Camp high school coaches, Darrell Hendrix and Nikki Hendrix, oversaw the tryout. Nikki is expected to assume head coaching responsibilities for the middle school team.
Darrell underlined the importance of building a solid foundation with the elementary program, allowing it to feed into the middle school and high school programs. He stated that continuity and development are as important as anything in the game of basketball.
"I like to have my hand in a little bit of everything," he said. "Everything from the elementary kids all the way to high school, I like to have some part in making sure these athletes learn and grow. It starts with the foundation; it has to. You have to develop them the way you want to. They have to know that you care. They have to know that you want them to be successful, and a part of that is developing a relationship and work-ethic early on. Nikki and I have always tried to do that; build a strong foundation."
"Chemistry is the other half of the whole picture," he said. "It makes the world of difference, because most of these girls will be playing together for the majority of their careers. They get to know each other very well. It's like the middle school group we have here, they've been playing together for years now, and by the time they get to me, they've spent years and years with one another, and know how each other play. That makes a world of difference in acclimating to game speed in high school."
"We are excited about the growth and development of our younger players," he said. "I've seen a lot of really positive growth from all age groups. I really like the direction we are heading as a whole, from elementary to high school. Hopefully this season looks a little more like normal, as compared to the last season."
