Beginning with a 22-8 drubbing of Jellico (Tenn) on April 19, the Lynn Camp Wildcats extended their winning streak to four straight games with a 9-6 victory over the Pineville Mountain Lions on Tuesday.
Lynn Camp struck first with two runs in the second inning to build some early cushion, however, a four-run third inning saw the Mountain Lions take a 4-3 lead with the Wildcats adding a run of their own in the third. Each team added one run apiece in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Lynn Camp’s offense took over, adding four runs to pull away from Pineville, 8-5. The Wildcats added another run in the final inning of the game for good measure, securing a 9-5 victory, their fourth straight win.
Lynn Camp totaled 12 hits in the game. Spencer Gilbert, Ethan Blevins, and Luke Ledington all managed multiple hits for the Wildcats. Blevins and Gilbert each collected three hits to lead the team. Gilbert led with three RBI, followed by Ledington, who added two. Blevins, Jake Cox, and Gavin Allen added one RBI each.
Ledington toed the rubber for the Wildcats for five and a third innings, allowing five runs on three hits, with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Chance Wyatt was brought in to close the game, pitching the final two and two thirds, allowing zero hits, while walking one and striking out three.
With their fourth straight victory, the Wildcats improved to 7-4 on the season. They’ll take on Pineville again on April 30, this time on the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.