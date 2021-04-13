If you're a fan of offensive softball, Lynn Camp high school was the place to be Monday night, as the Clay County Lady Tigers and Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats put on an offensive clinic, combining for 25 runs. In the end, it was Clay County taking a slim victory, 13-12, over the Lady Cats.
Tori Bunch and Baileigh Bargo led Lynn Camp with two RBI each. Jorja Carnes, Julia Shepherd, and Liv Dozier added one RBI each.
Following the game, Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix highlighted how her team led the majority of the game, but were unable to get over the hump in the final innings. Hendrix also drew attention to Lynn Camp's slate of games this week, and how they're hopeful to pick up some wins.
"Clay County is a really good hitting ball team," she said. "We let them have one big inning, and let them back in the game. It was a tough loss for us, because we led the majority of the game. On a positive note, our girls hit the ball really well. We have some big games this week, so I hope they’ll be able to put this loss behind them and pick up some wins."
