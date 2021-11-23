The Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats are looking to improve on a 9-17 mark in the 2020-2021 campaign. In an attempt to prepare for the upcoming season, the Lady Wildcats traveled to McCreary Central on Saturday to take on the Lady Raiders, but lost by two points on a buzzer-beater as time expired.
“Even though it was just a scrimmage, it’s hard to lose by two on a buzzer-beater,” said Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix. “The scrimmage was really good for us. We got better. We played a good team, and we had a chance to win it in the end. These ladies are playing really unselfishly. We got to work on several things that we needed to. I was very happy with our conditioning.”
“McCreary put a lot of pressure on us, and we needed that,” he added. “Both teams pushed the tempo for most of the game, and we really didn’t get fatigued. We still have a lot of work to do, but I definitely feel like we’re way ahead of this same point last season. Jorja Carnes and Abby Mabe played very well. They’re working very well together offensively and defensively. Lindsey Cox has really stepped into being a versatile player for us. She played three different positions and is willing to do whatever she needs to in order to help the team win.”
“Braylen Smith and Alissa Crumpler are battling a bad shoulder and knee but they’re working hard to get healthy,” said Hendrix. “When those two are playing well, we’re a much better team. Bella Blevins shot the ball well, and she’s playing better defensively. I got good minutes from Julie Moore, Lauren Partin, and Abbi Boggs as well. We need them to come off the bench and be productive, and they were. I really like this team. They have a ton of potential and I’m excited to see what we can do this season.”
The Lady Cats will tip-off the season on November 29 against Model at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.