Dressing only 13 players against Middlesboro, the Lynn Camp Wildcats faced an uphill battle against one of the best teams in the 13th region. The undefeated Yellowjackets jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter before pulling away to take a 34-0 lead at the half.
The clock would run for the remainder of the game as the Yellowjackets inserted their backups for the second half. With neither team unable to score, Middlesboro secured a 34-0 victory, improving to 4-0 on the season.
The Wildcats are one of the most depleted teams in the region, yet, they continue to show up and compete in each game. Although the scores of each game haven't been indicative of how hard they work, they continue to be unwilling to give up, which goes to show that they are bought in to first-year head coach Mark Huddleston's planning and preparation.
