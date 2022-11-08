The 2022 season has come to an end for the Lynn Camp Wildcats. After winning its first game in two years, Lynn Camp went on to win two games on the season, with victories over Jellico (Tenn.) and Jackson County. The Wildcats were faced with the tough task of playing annual powerhouse Pikeville Friday night, and failed to rise to the challenge, falling 63-0 to end the season. The loss left Lynn Camp with a 2-9 record.
Yearly, Lynn Camp is faced with the same issue: numbers. The small 1A school struggles to find enough players to remain competitive. However, under the leadership of head coach Mark Huddleston, the Wildcats have adapted a no-quit mentality, and it shows in their play style. Many times, this season, Lynn Camp found itself behind-the-eight-ball, but you would never know that they trailed by how hard they played. “Every cloud has a silver-lining,” and there were plenty of silver linings for the Wildcats this season, showing promise for the years to come.
